Rockingham County School Board to begin process of finding new superintendent

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is set to meet on Monday night. During the meeting, the board will take the first step in the lengthy process of finding its next superintendent.

During the School Board’s last meeting, Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl informed the board of his intention to retire in June at the end of the fiscal year. During Monday’s meeting, the board will choose two members to head the committee to find his replacement.

“We’re going to select the chair and the vice chair and they will take care of the logistics in this process,” said Dr. Charlette McQuilkin, a member of the Rockingham County School Board who represents District 4.

McQuilkin was a member of the school board when Dr. Scheikl was hired as Superintendent back in 2017. She said one of the first steps in finding his replacement will be deciding whether to work with a hiring firm on the search.

“Those companies from what I can see from all the ones we interviewed the last time, every one of them involved the community by online questionnaires, by focus groups, it just had a lot of involvement,” she said.

The board will explore options from inside and outside the school division when hiring the new superintendent. The school division has gone both routes when hiring superintendents in the past.

“Dr. Andes was outside the division, John Kidd was inside the division, Carol Fen was outside the division, and Oskar Scheikl was inside the division. So you can see it could be either way,” said McQuilkin.

McQuilkin said the timeline to fill the position is similar to when Carol Fen stepped down and Scheikl was eventually hired.

“We were into the fall and into the winter, then it was early spring when made a decision. So I imagine it’s very possible this will be a similar timeline,” she said.

McQuilkin said she anticipates the board will try to hire the new superintendent before Scheikl’s retirement for a more seamless transition. She credited Scheikl with giving the board ample time to find a replacement.

“I’m sure each of us has our own thoughts as to what qualities we’re looking for in a superintendent. At this point I think it’s premature to say, I’m sure we each have our own ideas and that’s what it’s going to come down to because, in the end, it is the board’s vote,” she said.

On social media, School Board member Matt Cross has expressed his desire to wait until after the November 2023 Elections to hire a superintendent because three school board sets will be up for election then. Cross could not be reached for comment on Monday.

During the meeting Monday night the board will also review three proposed policy changes.

The changes include clarifying the administrative responsibilities of the superintendent as well as a slight change to the process for retiring school facilities that will require more public input.

“This board says the school board shall invite the viewpoints of community residents. Not just ‘may’ but ‘shall’ so I think that’s very important that we want the community to be part of these decisions,” said McQuilkin.

The third proposed revision provides clarification for when a student wishes to transfer from their school to another in the division because they were the victim of a crime.

Monday’s meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Rockingham County Administration Center.

