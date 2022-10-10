Senior Alert canceled after missing woman found

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Virginia State Police have canceled a Senior Alert for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, saying she has been found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a woman reported missing from Fairfax County.

Fairfax County Police are looking for Rabieb Tandee Palmer, 74. She is white, 5′1″ and 115 pounds, with brown eyes and gray/brown hair, according to police. She was last reported seen at 2:15 a.m. October 10 in the area of Gatesmeadow Way in Reston, Virginia, leaving her home on foot. She may have been wearing a red and white pinstripe sweater, black pants and blue or purple New Balance shoes.

Palmer suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes her disappearance pose a credible threat to her health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfax County Police Department at 703-691-2233.

THE VIRGINIA STATE POLICE HAS ISSUED A SENIOR ALERT. YOU MAY FIND COMPLETE INFORMATION AT https://t.co/Uz6uW7Yujt pic.twitter.com/EPuG0Y6BLH — VSPalerts (@VSPalerts) October 10, 2022

