Stretch of mild days

MONDAY: A few passing clouds to start the day but plenty of sun and frosty with temperatures rising into the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another beautiful fall day! Skies are mostly clear for the evening and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mainly clear overnight and still very chilly. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun throughout the day and very comfortable. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Clear skies for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Adding a few clouds heading into the overnight and chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and very comfortable. Breezy for the day with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A pleasant evening with the breeze subsiding and temperatures falling into the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Adding clouds throughout the night with lows in the low to mid 50s. We may see an isolated shower very late in the night.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with scattered showers to start the day and temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area as we continue to see scattered showers into the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s and breezy. Drying out for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Some clouds overnight and very chilly with temperatures falling into the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Some clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon and comfortable. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear for the evening and overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day and chilly. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping just a couple of clouds for the afternoon and mild with highs in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

