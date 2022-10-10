Texas Inn celebrates anniversary with 87-cent hotdogs

LYNCHBURG & HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Texas Inn has been serving customers since 1935, and to celebrate their 87-year anniversary they are offering “inflation buster” 87-cent hotdogs from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The restaurant was founded in Lynchburg in 1935, and recently opened up a new location in downtown Harrisonburg.

In an effort to make a positive impact during the ongoing inflation woes facing Virginia, Texas Inn owner Dave Saunders wants to show his appreciation for the generations of loyal customers that have kept their business alive.

“As a restaurant owner, I know first-hand how crazy food prices have become,” Saunders said. “It’s tough out there for everyone these days, so for our 87th birthday, we want to make sure everyone can bust their hunger without busting their wallets.”

Both locations will feature the anniversary prices, and you can read the full article here.

