SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268.

Traffic was backup up 6 miles at one point, and drivers should expect delays in the area.

Update: Crash: SB on I-81 at MM268.8 (0.5mi south of Rt730 Exit269) in Shenandoah Co. No lanes closed. Delay 6 mi. 5:26PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) October 10, 2022

