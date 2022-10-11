300 block of East Elizabeth Street in Harrisonburg closed for several hours Tuesday following fire and water main break

Cpt. Morgan McComus with Harrisonburg Fire Department.
By WHSV Newsroom and Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fire crews were called to the 300 block of East Elizabeth Street on Tuesday morning for a house fire.

Captain Morgan McComas with the Harrisonburg Fire Department says crews were dispatched at 10:35 a.m. and saw smoke showing from the roof and attic area of the home at 321 E Elizabeth St.

“The fire was contained to the attic space above the ceiling fan. We opened up that attic space and found a small amount of fire, extinguished it. Most of the damage is from water and taking the ceilings down,” he said.

Officials say the home is not a total loss but the value of the losses is still under investigation. The situation was marked under control 40 minutes after arrival. Cpt. McComas says one person was assessed by EMS but not transported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was also water main break on the street around the same time.

“Us opening the fire hydrant may have caused the water main break but if it was that close to breaking it would have broke in the near future any way,” Cpt. McComas said.

Harrisonburg Public Works officials arrived on scene shortly after HFD left. They say the street should be reopened in several hours.

