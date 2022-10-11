$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All paws are on deck for the adopt-a-thon. With the help of a grant, Augusta Regional SPCA wants to send at least 22 cats and dogs to their forever families.

“Our goal is to help animals in any area so they don’t have to be euthanized, that we can get them into a adoption program and help them find their forever homes,” Augusta Regional SPCA Executive Director Debbie Caywood said.

The $50 adoption fee includes spay, neuter, microchip, vaccines, and flea and tick prevention. Things are not rough in concern to empty space at the shelter, but organizers want owners to be as adoption ready as the pets are.

“We don’t want to put an animal out there that’s gonna be an issue or cause issues either financially or medically so we strive to make sure that we make the right adoption match,” Caywood said.

The shelter wants to make the adoptions fun and educational — they are having an interactive adoption day on Oct. 22.

“We’re going to have a vet office, a groomer pet sitting, and obedience here to give out information so that anybody that’s adopting has valuable tools to take home to make the adoption successful,” Caywood said.

More animals for adoption are scheduled to arrive Wednesday from Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.