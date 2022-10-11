$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA

By Cora Dickey
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - All paws are on deck for the adopt-a-thon. With the help of a grant, Augusta Regional SPCA wants to send at least 22 cats and dogs to their forever families.

“Our goal is to help animals in any area so they don’t have to be euthanized, that we can get them into a adoption program and help them find their forever homes,” Augusta Regional SPCA Executive Director Debbie Caywood said.

The $50 adoption fee includes spay, neuter, microchip, vaccines, and flea and tick prevention. Things are not rough in concern to empty space at the shelter, but organizers want owners to be as adoption ready as the pets are.

“We don’t want to put an animal out there that’s gonna be an issue or cause issues either financially or medically so we strive to make sure that we make the right adoption match,” Caywood said.

The shelter wants to make the adoptions fun and educational — they are having an interactive adoption day on Oct. 22.

“We’re going to have a vet office, a groomer pet sitting, and obedience here to give out information so that anybody that’s adopting has valuable tools to take home to make the adoption successful,” Caywood said.

More animals for adoption are scheduled to arrive Wednesday from Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Koteita Family opened Harvest Table in Dayton which features locally sourced farm to table...
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or...
Waynesboro Police Department needs your help with robbery investigaion
Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268.
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S

Latest News

The conversation with local residents led to a sitdown with the developer that changed...
Request withdrawn for rezoning project in Greenville
A developer, Shockey Precast in Winchester, is hoping to rezone it for industrial development.
Oranda residents speak out against proposed property rezoning
Harrisonburg City Council to finalize ARPA priorities
Harrisonburg City Council to finalize ARPA priorities
CD: GREENVILLE DEVELOPMENT
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA
$50 adoptions now at Augusta Regional SPCA