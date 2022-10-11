Bridgewater community members carry on Whitelow’s waving tradition

Children waving at cars passing by in Bridgewater in honor of beloved community member Carlisle...
Children waving at cars passing by in Bridgewater in honor of beloved community member Carlisle Whitelow(WHSV)
By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - Carlile Whitelow was the first African-American athlete at Bridgewater College, and later served as a teacher and coach there for many years.

“He was I think one of the biggest rays of sunshine anyone could ever meet, he was one of our biggest community supporters, he was an amazing campus supporter and to our family, he was a good friend,” organizer of Pack the Parking Lot Whitney Smith said.

Before passing away a year ago, Whitelow would spend each morning rain or shine in the Dairy Queen parking lot in Bridgewater, waving at anyone who passed by.

Whitelow’s friends and colleagues wanted to keep that tradition going and honor a man who they say was a true light in the community.

“Carlisle was all about doing good things and making the community better and that’s what we’re here to do this morning is just to do that but in return, I think we’ll all walk away with big smiles on our faces,” Smith said.

Smith says sports teams from the college along with residents from the town, have been standing and waving each morning since the beginning of the school year to carry on the tradition and plan to do so to honor their colleague and friend.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
The Koteita Family opened Harvest Table in Dayton which features locally sourced farm to table...
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or...
Waynesboro Police Department needs your help with robbery investigaion
Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268.
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S

Latest News

The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the...
HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with headstone dedication
The Page County Sheriff’s Office has a felony warrant for Marcus Lewis who has been identified...
Person of interest wanted in connection to missing Page Co. man
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 11
Stephanie Penn's Noon Forecast Oct. 11
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond