Harrisonburg City Council to finalize ARPA priorities

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg City Council is set to meet on Tuesday night. One item on the agenda is the adoption of the city’s five priority areas for its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Over the last several months the city has gathered public feedback from over 3,000 residents on what their greatest needs are and where they’d like to see the ARPA money spent.

City Staff determined that the biggest need areas are improving mental health resources, increasing access to child care, expanding affordable housing, improving neighborhoods, and enhancing community spaces like parks.

“We really want to get those five items solidified and know that that is how city council wants to move forward so staff can begin working with city council to identify projects that would fit in those five categories and start putting some dollars with those projects so we can understand what it would take to make those a reality,” said Harrisonburg Director of Communications Mike Parks.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Parks said that city staff will begin bringing specific projects in the categories to city council complete with costs.

“With a lot of things we do, there’s architecture and engineering, there may be right of way acquisitions so these may not be quick projects,” he said. “Other things council has looked at like supporting child care, supporting mental health, those may be things where we make money available to outside organizations, that’s something we could do a lot quicker. So a lot of the conversation tonight and moving forward will be how to identify where we move forward.”

Harrisonburg initially received $24 million in ARPA funding but a significant chunk of that money has been used. $2 million went toward recruitment incentives for city staff to address understaffing, and $700,000 went to purchase the property for the construction of a permanent homeless shelter.

More of the money will go toward building a new fire station and the new homeless shelter which Parks estimates will cost around $5 million.

