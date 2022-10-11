HPD to honor life of Lt. Leon Byrd with headstone dedication

The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant credited with changing the life of a community member through his actions.(WHSV)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is inviting the community to join them in honoring the memory of a former lieutenant credited with changing the life of a community member through his actions.

An individual connected with HPD in June 2020 with information about how a conversation with Lt. Byrd changed her life in 1989.

The two maintained a connection ever since that day, and following Lt. Byrd’s death in 2007, she would visit his gravesite

in a small, forgotten cemetery in Rockingham County.

However, the cemetery became neglected in 2011, and undergrowth made it impossible to access.

After the individual alerted HPD to the issue, officers began to clear the cemetery in 2021 and purchased a proper headstone in

the summer of 2022.

This headstone will be unveiled with a brief dedication ceremony, and the public is invited to attend the event.

HPD will host the ceremony on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. to dedicate a headstone at the grave of Lieutenant Leon S. Byrd.

His gravesite is located on Lambert Town Road in the Briery Branch area of Rockingham County.

HPD asks anyone with questions to contact Lt. Charles Grubbs at (540) 437-2635.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

