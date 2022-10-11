‘Magnolia’ actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94

"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.
"Magnolia" actress Eileen Ryan dies at age 94.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Family members, friends, and fans are remembering veteran actress Eileen Ryan.

The actress died at her home on Sunday, just a week ahead of her 95th birthday.

Her passing was announced by the publicist of her son, actor Sean Penn.

Ryan’s career spanned decades, including roles in the movies “Magnolia” and “I Am Sam.” She also had many television appearances, starring in the series “The Twilight Zone” in the 1960s.

She continued her television work for more than 35 years, and also had roles in “ER”, “Ally McBeal” and “NYPD Blue.”

Ryan’s family also includes late actor Chris Penn and singer Michael Penn.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Ben Dovel at (540) 942- 6543 or...
Waynesboro Police Department needs your help with robbery investigaion
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
Life for a family of five can get complicated quickly, but when you throw in insufficient...
“It would literally grow back within hours”: Waynesboro tenants managing mold
On Saturday in Harrisonburg, The Shenandoah Valley Pride festival was held for the first in two...
Shenandoah Valley Pride returns to Harrisonburg

Latest News

X
Golden Institute provide opportunities for Memphis youth and teens
FILE - A memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
Uvalde school superintendent announces retirement
Authorities investigate after two people were hurt in a dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania.
Two injured in dynamite truck explosion in Pennsylvania
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility