Officials investigate fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro

Smoke was reported at Willow Oak Plaza Monday evening.
Smoke was reported at Willow Oak Plaza Monday evening.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Officials are investigating a fire at Willow Oak Plaza in Waynesboro.

Crews responded Monday evening to smoke visible on the roof of an unoccupied unit. The fire was between Spirit Halloween and Metro by T-Mobile.

Waynesboro Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said no injuries were reported. He said there was damage to the roof, but it will likely be repaired, so the unit is not a loss.

“When the first engine company arrived, they found smoke coming from the roof area of one of the vacant businesses. Within a few minutes they started observing fire coming from the roof area. The fire was quickly knocked down and was contained and is currently under investigation,” Holloway said.

He said there was no major impact to the surrounding businesses.

