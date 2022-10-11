Oranda residents speak out against proposed property rezoning

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - People in the Strasburg area are voicing their concerns about a potential rezoning of a 98-acre property just outside of the town. A developer, Shockey Precast in Winchester, is hoping to rezone it for industrial development.

The Shenandoah County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the rezoning request last week. The proposal will now go to the Board of Supervisors on Oct. 25.

“Our greatest concern is opening the door wide to any and all possible uses under the M-1 Industrial zoning it’s just too wide of a set of possibilities,” said David Brotman, Executive Director of Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River and a Strasburg resident.

The property lies at 1095 Oranda Road, just down the street from the entrance to Oranda, a small community outside of Strasburg. Some people living in Oranda are worried about what rezoning could mean for their community.

“As we see the counties north of us and to the east of us get developed rapidly, it is of interest to me and I think the better half of the county to stay rural and agricultural,” said Adam Smith, who lives in Oranda.

One concern that has been echoed by those who oppose rezoning is the lack of a public water connection on the property.

According to the developer’s engineer, there have been discussions with the town of Strasburg about extending its water connection to the property. The town gets its water from the North Fork of The Shenandoah River.

“What we’re throwing caution to is whether to over commit ourselves to water usage that we just don’t have the supplies for directly out of the river at this time,” said Brotman. “If this new development draws too heavily on this common resource it will not only compromise that business but everything else we’ve built upon it including the town park, the town itself.”

Brotman said he is concerned that the town is already overdrawing from the North Fork and with two new residential developments currently being developed in Strasburg connecting an industrial-zoned property could be a big problem.

“We have had several years of water restrictions come because of the flows of the North Fork being so low at times, particularly in the summer. We need to first see what are the potential impacts of these new developments before we commit ourselves to another withdrawal,” he said.

Brotman said adding a water connection to the property could put a great strain on the river and its fish population.

“Although Strasburg has the physical and legal capacities to draw more water from the river, we do not have a good current accounting of what the river can handle without straining either the overall public water capacities, the ecological systems of the river, or both,” he said.

WHSV spoke with the developer’s engineer Tim Stowe on Tuesday. He said that a private well system could also be built on the property and added that Shockey’s properties tend to have low water usage.

In addition to potential water issues, people living in Oranda have a number of concerns.

“Congestion, traffic, the place is full of sinkholes and what it might do to our well water and environment, I just hope that politics and greed don’t get in the way of making the right decision,” said Gregory Holsinger, who lives in Oranda.

Because of the wide range of possibilities for what could be built on the property if it’s rezoned, the traffic impact could be significant.

“The range of potential uses that the developer is presenting as possible uses for the land include very high traffic loads up to 3,500 trips per day to and from this site,” said Brotman.

Tim Stowe said the developer is proposing the installation of traffic lights at an intersection near the property and Interstate 81 that would help mitigate its traffic impact.

People in the area also worry about losing the rural feel of the community.

“The character of the countryside that they’ve lived in or have moved here to embrace that lifestyle being changed with the uncertainty of knowing which kind of industry would come to the area,” said Adam Smith.

Tim Stowe said that there is no set plan for what Shockey hopes to build on the property but said there would likely be multiple uses. He said if the rezoning is approved it would likely take well over a year before anything is built there.

