Person of interest wanted in connection to missing Page Co. man

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has a felony warrant for Marcus Lewis who has been identified as a person of interest in connection to the disappearance Joshua Dee Bradford.

According to the agency, Bradford was last seen on September 3 in the Luray area and was with Lewis at the time.

Lewis is described as a white man, 5′8″, 135 lbs, dark/salt pepper hair, or bald head and has several tattoos.

The sheriff’s office said Lewis is known to operate a 2009 Blue Chevrolet Malibu with a Virginia license plate UDB-5810 and has ties to the Augusta, West Virginia area, Southwestern Virginia area, and Warren County, Virginia area.

Meanwhile, Bradford is described as a white man, 5′11″, 170lbs, brown eyes and a shaved head.

Investigators said they obtained one felony warrant on Lewis for possession of firearms ammunition by convicted felon.

The sheriff said because of the integrity of the investigation, more details cannot be made public at this time.

If you have any information about where Lewis may be, you’re encouraged to contact law enforcement or Page County Sheriff’s Office investigators Nathan Baugher and E.J. Hall by calling 540-743-6571

