RCPS school board discusses filling superintendent’s position and policy revisions

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night, the Rockingham County Public School Board met for the first time since Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl announced his resignation at the end of his 2023 contract.

On Monday’s agenda, two board members were nominated to begin the search to fill Scheikl’s position. Board Chair Dan Breeden nominated board members Jackie Lohr and Dr. Charlette McQuilkin to head the search for a new superintendent.

They will be in charge of finding the firm that will recruit candidates for superintendent, creating a timeline, and getting public comment.

”That does not mean that they will be hiring a new superintendent, it simply means that we don’t have to get the full board together for some of these organizational tasks,” Breeden said.

Breeden said he nominated Dr. McQuilkin because she has been through superintendent searches during her tenure. The motion for Lohr and Dr. McQuilkin to begin the search for a new superintendent was passed unanimously.

The board also heard from members of the RCPS Community Dialogue Framework group. The group focuses on bringing people of different backgrounds and viewpoints together to tackle and create solutions for hot-button topics in RCPS.

Members of the group that spoke about the work they have done since the summer of 2021 said they have made many strides in overcoming differences to create better schools for their children. The group believes this framework has the capacity to go national.

Lastly, revisions were made to three policies already in place at RCPS.

”The policies are CA which is administration goals, JCA which is students who have been victims of crimes transfer requests and then FG retirement of facilities,” Marcy Williams, supervisor for policy and compliance said.

The revisions reword the policies already in place.

In the policy regarding transfer requests by student victims of crime, the policy was made more clear that if the student or parent of a student victim asks to move schools that request will be granted.

For a full list of the revised policies visit the RCPS website.

The next Rockingham County School Board meeting will be on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Rockingham County Administration building.

