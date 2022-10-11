Request withdrawn for rezoning project in Greenville

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A request for a rezoning project in Greenville has been withdrawn. The Augusta County Board of Supervisors attended a community-run meeting regarding previous concerns about the project adding more traffic problems to Route 11 South.

The conversation with local residents led to a sitdown with the developer that changed everything.

“Talking with the developer, we shared with him those concerns on that issue and the fact that there have been major concerns in the community so, yesterday, he decided to withdraw that request,” County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said discussions for rezoning in Greenville are saved for future plans with changes they find more appropriate. As of now, everything on Route 11 in Greenville will stay.

