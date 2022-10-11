Venable and Clark Elementary schools discuss name changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Potential name changes could be coming soon for two Charlottesville elementary schools.

Clark and Venable are the only ones not named after people directly connected to Charlottesville City Schools.

“When we initially started, we said that we would approach the schools in order of what their original or their most recent naming had been. And so the first two were Venable and Clark. So those are the two that we started and that’s the reason we started with those two,” CCS Special Projects Coordinator Beth Baptist said.

The process starts with a survey, then CCS will have a community forum October 19.

After taking into account both the survey and the community forum, a final decision will be made at the School Board meeting December 1.

