Wait list for Section 8 housing reopens in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program wait list reopened Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Staunton.

The Staunton Housing and Redevelopment Authority said in just the first hour and a half, almost 200 people came and got applications. By around 10:30 a.m., things had slowed down.

Section 8 Manager, Audra Hutchens, said they closed the wait list because they only have so many vouchers to give out.

“To have the waiting list remain open and possibly get hundreds and hundreds, maybe a thousand on there, we’re not going to get to those before they don’t need it, they move out of the area, or something else. We try to keep the waiting list kind of small, so we can get through those and help as many people as possible,” Hutchens said.

Section 8 allows participants to pay a portion of rent based on their income, while federal funds take care of the rest. The Authority issues those vouchers to allow people to participate.

Hutchens said she’s been working on the wait list, issuing vouchers, and she’s noticed one reoccurring issue.

“One thing I’m really noticing that the problem is these applicants are having trouble finding places to use their voucher. It’s looking like a real problem,” she said.

Hutchens said she’s working on a voucher information guidebook, so program participants can better understand how to find housing.

“It explains exactly how the program works. It explains exactly what they need to be looking for, so that they’re making more of an educated controlled search and having a better opportunity to find something that’s going to work,” she said.

On top of that, she also plans to talk with local landlords and property owners about the program, and, ideally, that will open up a few more options.

“Hopefully by the time I am issuing a bunch of new vouchers, hopefully we’ve made a whole bunch new landlord and owner friends, and we’ll have a new long list to give them and just give them a better opportunity to use the vouchers that they’ve been waiting so long for,” Hutchens said.

This time around, Staunton Redevelopment and Housing Authority will keep the wait list open. Usually, Hutchens said the wait list is only open for a few days, but things will be different this time.

“Starting tomorrow, people will be able to get applications at our front door, they’ll be posted on our website, they’ll be able to get them faxed to them, emailed, mailed, and they can get them at their leisure,” Hutchens said.

For more on the program, you can learn more on their website or Facebook page.

