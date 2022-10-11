Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning shooting.

On October 11, 2022, at around 1:37 am, Waynesboro officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1000 block of 10th Street.

The Waynesboro PD’s preliminary investigation revealed that an unidentified person or persons, fired multiple shots in this area from the street. Some of the bullets struck adjacent homes in the area, which caused property damage.

There were not any reports of injuries.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Corporal Dean with the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6675 or Crimestoppers at (800) 322-201.



