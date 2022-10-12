Augusta County Board to consider public hearings for short-term rentals and chicken ownership

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - At Wednesday’s Augusta County Board of Supervisors Meeting, local officials will consider three public hearings.

Changes could be coming to the county’s regulations on chicken ownership and short-term rentals.

Right now, in rural-residential areas, Augusta County residents can own only four chickens. That doesn’t include lands used for agriculture purposes.

The board will consider increasing that number. They may also increase the size of enclosures permitted. Right now, that limit is 150 sq. ft.

Additionally, regulations at present say, during the permitting process, only one neighbor has to object to a resident owning chickens. That may be changed to say two or more neighbors would have to object before the request is denied.

“People ask, ‘Why is it just one neighbor?’ You know, somebody’s got a grudge. We’re proposing to change it to at least two more neighbors object to the permit, so that’s making it a little bit less restrictive,” said Augusta County’s Director of Community Development, John Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the board will also take a look at a popular topic, short-term rentals. In order for a property owner to list their space as a short-term rental, the county requires them to get a license.

He said the Zoning Board gets a few licensure requests each month.

Current regulations say the land owner must live next to the short-term rental property. The board will consider a change to that. They can leave it as-is, they can extend the distance, or they can do away with the regulation entirely.

“A lot of folks are asking that they not have to have a facility operator there or they reside there. They can maybe live in another area of the county, or they can live in another state,” said Wilkinson.

He said during public hearings, some locals have expressed concerns that Airbnbs or VRBOs may increase home prices for the county.

The board will also discuss changes to their policies on mini warehouses. For more on these proposals, take a look at their agenda.

No changes are set to come Wednesday night. If the board likes the proposal, it will be advertised for public hearing.

The board may make changes, or they may send the proposal back to the Ordinance Committee.

