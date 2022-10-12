Augusta County Circuit Court Jury Commissioners to meet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court R. Steven Landes announced today that four Augusta County citizens have been appointed by Judge W. Chapman Goodwin, 25th Circuit, to serve as Jury Commissioners, and will be reviewing next year’s potential list of qualified jurors in October.

Those selected include Carolyn Bragg of Stuarts Draft, Lora Dury of Mount Sidney, Andy Vanhook of Weyers Cave, and Beryl Wilson of Fishersville.

“The citizens who serve as Jury Commissioners play an important role in reviewing and qualifying potential jurors for Augusta County’s Circuit Court,” Landes said. “I want to thank these Augusta County citizens for their willingness to serve and take on this key responsibility in the jury process.”

The jury commissioners do not select jurors. Jurors are randomly selected.

The deadline for compiling a list of qualified jurors is December 1. Jury commissioners are eligible for reappointment.

More information about the services of the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office can be found online at https://www.co.augusta.va.us/government/circuit-court-clerk.

