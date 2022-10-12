Blake Shelton announces he’s leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.
Blake Shelton to exit "The Voice" after the show's 23rd season.(Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Blake Shelton will be leaving NBC’s “The Voice” after next season.

The network put out a statement Tuesday saying in season 23. The show will bid farewell to Shelton and welcome some new faces.

Chance the Rapper and former One Direction member Niall Horan are set to join as first-time coaches.

Kelly Clarkson will round out the coaching lineup in the new season, set to debut next spring.

Shelton said he thought long and hard before deciding to leave the show, which he says changed his life for the better.

The singer has been a part of “The Voice” since the show’s inception in 2011.

Shelton gave a shoutout to his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the show, and mentioned the “lifelong bonds” he shares with other coaches and host Carson Daly.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Koteita Family opened Harvest Table in Dayton which features locally sourced farm to table...
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268.
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S

Latest News

Texas police officer fired after shooting and wounding a teen who had been sitting in his car.
GRAPHIC: Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
Broadway Town Council unanimously voted to deny the solar project.
Broadway town council denies proposed solar farm adjacent to Broadway High School
As fall ball season approaches, Harrisonburg Parks and Rec is in need of referees to officiate...
Harrisonburg Parks and Rec in need of referees for upcoming fall and winter sports
FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix after the Supreme Court decision...
Arizona abortions won’t stop for a month while case proceeds