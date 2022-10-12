Bridgewater continuing undefeated season

The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated.
The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated.

The Eagles are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in ODAC play halfway through the 2022 season. BC earned its most recent win in comeback fashion this past Saturday at home against Shenandoah.

“Really a resilient group in general for our men,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “And I am really pleased with our results but even more importantly I am pleased with the way that we have gotten there and the way we have faced adversity and overcome it and the way we have come through it together...you find that the game doesn’t end on one play. You have an opportunity to continue to fight.”

Bridgewater’s next opponent will be the toughest yet. The Eagles are preparing to pay No. 18 Randolph-Macon (5-0 overall) a visit Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Ashland.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Koteita Family opened Harvest Table in Dayton which features locally sourced farm to table...
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
According to a press release, 28-year-old Elizabeth “Liz” Marie Lauck was last seen Sept 28.
Missing Person Reported from Augusta County- Found Safe
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
Drivers can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash on I-81 S near MM 268.
Tractor trailer crash caused delays on I-81 S

Latest News

The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a draw Tuesday afternoon.
JMU men’s soccer plays American to draw
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
H.S. Golf - Class 2 and 6 Championships
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
“Do the right thing”: Dukes fight for postseason eligibility
High school football playoff rankings entering week eight.
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8