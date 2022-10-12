Bridgewater continuing undefeated season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College football team remains undefeated.

The Eagles are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in ODAC play halfway through the 2022 season. BC earned its most recent win in comeback fashion this past Saturday at home against Shenandoah.

“Really a resilient group in general for our men,” said Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn. “And I am really pleased with our results but even more importantly I am pleased with the way that we have gotten there and the way we have faced adversity and overcome it and the way we have come through it together...you find that the game doesn’t end on one play. You have an opportunity to continue to fight.”

Bridgewater’s next opponent will be the toughest yet. The Eagles are preparing to pay No. 18 Randolph-Macon (5-0 overall) a visit Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Ashland.

