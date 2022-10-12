Bridgewater volleyball defeats rival EMU, stays perfect in ODAC play

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater College volleyball team is still unbeaten in ODAC play.

The Eagles earned a hard-fought, five-set win at rival Eastern Mennonite Tuesday night. The Eagles dropped the first and third sets but claimed the victory by winning sets two, four, and five.

Faith DePew led the way with 12 kills for Bridgewater while Grace Hayes dishes out 27 assists. EMU was led by Paris Hutchinson who recorded a match-high 17 kills. Her teammate Megan Miller had 45 assists.

Bridgewater improves to 14-7 overall (8-0 ODAC) while EMU drops to 7-8 overall (4-4 ODAC).

