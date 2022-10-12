Broadway town council denies proposed solar farm adjacent to Broadway High School

Broadway Town Council unanimously voted to deny the solar project.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night Broadway’s Town Council and Planning Commission had a joint public hearing on the proposed solar farm that would completely power Broadway High School.

Two people spoke both for and against the proposed solar farm.

“What is before you tonight is a land use issue that when we boil it all down your decision is, is this the appropriate use of this property,” Kyle O’Brien, Broadway Town Manager said.

One of the speakers in favor of the project was Dr. Oskar Scheikl, the superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools. He said the project was promising to the school division and could ultimately save them money.

The proposal put the solar farm adjacent to the school on Springbrook Road.

Speakers against the proposal stated health and monetary concerns.

”They need to go somewhere, but that being said I think the underlying factor in determining whether this is a go or not is the monetary value for the town of Broadway,” one resident said.

Ultimately the Planning Commission recommended the denial of the proposal to the Town Council. After a brief discussion, Broadway Town Council unanimously voted to deny the solar project.

Members cited not being sold on the idea and not having enough information on the lasting impacts.

The property is zoned as an R-5 meaning it allows for a mix of residential and commercial uses.

O’Brien said there are few land properties left so they want to make the best decision on what is built there.

