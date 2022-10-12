Centeio named to Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List

James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has earned national recognition.
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison quarterback Todd Centeio has earned national recognition.

Centeio has been named the Maxwell Award Midseason Watch List, JMU announced on Wednesday. The Dukes’ signal-caller has thrown for 1,312 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with only one interception. He’s also rushed 44 times for 279 yards and two touchdowns while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

The Maxwell Award is presented each year to the most outstanding player in college football.

