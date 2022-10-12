Crozet Elementary holds Bike & Walk to School Day to help build community

By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Students at Crozet Elementary School are walking and biking to school.

Crozet Elementary School says it was excited to bring back its Bike & Walk to School Day on Wednesday, October 12.

“They were out of bed before their alarms went off this morning,” PTO President Lauren Werner said. “Usually, I’m dragging them out of bed, so they were excited to come and see all their friends and walk to school.”

Wednesday’s walk ended with high-fives and one parent dressed up as a chicken.

“The idea of the chicken crossing the road,” DJ Stoeberl said. “You see kids who are little who maybe have a little sibling who’s not yet in school who’s thinking, ‘I want to be there. I want to high-five the chicken. Next year I want to hug the eagle.’”

Crozet Elementary School is also a lot larger this year: “We have 200-plus new students from Brownsville [Elementary School] that are now part of our community, so we have almost doubled in size,” Werner said.

Crozet Elementary says the walk, the ride, the chicken, and the eagle are all about building that community.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

