Deep, experienced Dukes ready for 2022-2023 season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-2023 season.

The Dukes are expected to be a contender for the Sun Belt Conference title in their first year in the league. JMU is led by a roster full of experienced returners and talented, game-tested transfers.

“A huge benefit to us this year is I have a lot of guys who have been here three years with me,” said JMU head coach Mark Byington. “And a lot of guys who have been here two years. The tendency for us in practice right now is to skip steps because these guys already know it.”

Guards Vado Morse, Takal Molson, Terell Strickland, and Tyree Ihenacho all return after playing significant minutes last season. Julien Wooden and Terrence Edwards are back as multi-year contributors on the wing while Justin Amadi and Alonzo Sule will again play major minutes in the front court.

JMU has added talent through the transfer portal with guard Noah Freidel (South Dakota State) and forward Mezie Offurum (Mount St. Mary’s).

“I think we are going to be fast, tough, athletic, and physical,” said Molson.

The Dukes are gearing up for their first season in the Sun Belt and looking for a fresh start after a disappointing end to last season when JMU went 6-12 in CAA play and were banned from the conference tournament.

“We can keep a little bit of what happened last year to motivate us but I think we should leave that in the past,” said Morse.

JMU opens the 2022-2023 season Monday, November 7 at home against NCAA Division III opponent Valley Forge.

