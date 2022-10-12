Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple sources have told NBC12 that there was a fire inside Dinwiddie High School after an incident in a science room on Wednesday morning.

“Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS,” Dinwiddie Public Schools posted on Facebook. “All students were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming.”

Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the scene, sources said.

Students, who are outside of the building, told their parents that while they don’t see fire, they can smell smoke.

The school dismissed at 11:15 a.m.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene.

