Foliage Report: Updated 10-11-2022

The fall color is changing fast and we are easily 10 days ahead of last year. The fall color changed is all based on the weather and this year, the cooler air and the colder nights in early to now we approach mid-October is really accelerating the color change.

Areas along the Alleghenies at and above 4,000′ are at peak but there is some leaf drop. When driving across the Allegheny Front you can really see the big difference in the color change.

This was the difference in color on Sunday on Rt. 48, anything below 3,000' was turning. Pretty but still very green

As soon as I crossed the Allegheny Front- BAM

Full peak color pic.twitter.com/xFZDce4Tab — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 11, 2022

The next few days will be great to visit the Allegheny Highlands as the fall color is still spectacular. The rest of Blackwater Canyon in Tucker County will continue to fill in with color over the next few days. Try a drive a few miles outside of Blackwater Falls State Park to Fred Long Centennial Park (which is more of an overlook.) You can also see the great color from the Olson Fire tower.

Last time I was at blackwater falls was in the summer after a lot of rain.

It was so heavy you couldn't see the rock!

Fall color is amazing above 4,000' pic.twitter.com/gL4YE8Bl8f — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 9, 2022

The breeze at the end of the week will take down more leaves, as well as some of the rain. The best fall color should be between 3,000′ and 4,500′ with more leaf drop above 4,500′ in elevation. This also includes the Virginia Highlands in Highland and Bath counties, as well as Allegheny County.

Autumn has finally arrived in Shenandoah National Park 🍁🍂🍁 pic.twitter.com/hptAUOrhmu — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 10, 2022

Color along Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway varies with elevation. There are some great spots with a lot of color and there’s a lot that’s still green. However the color change this year is fast.

As of October 11, high color is now at 3,000′ and will start to trickle down to lower elevations.

Massanutten peak is right at 3,000'

So this gives you an idea of that color really at the tip top of the ridge.

The weather has been fabulous this week, the cold nights are really accelerating the change ahead of schedule.

Anything around and above 3,000' is just awesome pic.twitter.com/lbUbJzCIaq — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 11, 2022

From the previous foliage update on October 6:

Dolly Sods is a beautiful place in West Virginia. That’s where the blueberry bushes turn a bright fiery crimson red this time of the year.

Of course the weekend will be rainy but it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds.

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

Recommended Scenic Drives:

There are several great scenic drives where you can get your fill of the best fall color.

Monterey, VA to Gaudineer Knob. This is approximately a 30 mile, 45 minute drive from the state line to a mountaintop. The simple trail at the top is just about 0.30mi but the views from the top are quite spectacular.

Route 32 from Davis to Harman, WV. This takes you right through the Canaan Valley where you can stop, hike, or enjoy the scenic chairlift from the Canaan Valley resort. Enjoy a stop at Blackwater Falls state park for breathtaking views of the waterfalls and the gorge.

Highland Scenic Highway. This drive takes you right through the Allegheny Highlands and is about 40 miles. The drive is along route 39 from Richwood, WV east to route 150 and ends at the intersection of Rt. 150 and 219. There are also four overlooks on this drive.

Gaudineer Knob (4,432') is a mountain summit on the Randolph/Pocahontas County line named after Donald Gaudineer, an early ranger in the Monongahela National Forest who was killed while attempting to rescue his children from a house fire. #mountainstatemonday pic.twitter.com/CBc6tgv2Q6 — WV Living (@WVLiving) June 18, 2018

Recommended hikes or overlooks in the Canaan Valley and Tucker County

PHOTOS

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.