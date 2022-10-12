JMU men’s soccer plays American to draw

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team earned a draw Tuesday afternoon.

The Dukes visit American in Washington, D.C. and played the Eagles to a 2-2 tie. Tyler Clegg and Clay Obara scored goals for JMU while Yanis Lelin and Cameron Arnold dished out assists. Sebastian Conlon recorded three saves in goal for the Dukes.

James Madison is now 4-6-2 overall. The Dukes pay a visit to Georgia Southern Friday night for a 7 p.m. start.

