Leadership Shenandoah County class hosts Fall Food Drive

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The 2022 Leadership Shenandoah County Class is hosting a county-wide Fall Food Drive from October 1 to 31.

Nonperishable food items and cash donations will be collected and distributed to three food pantries in Shenandoah County, including the Open Door Food Pantry in Mount Jackson, Keep the Change Pantry in Woodstock, and Compassion Cupboard Pantry in Strasburg.

Donations may be dropped off at businesses throughout Shenandoah County, including:

Conicville Fire Department, 763 Conicville Road, Mount Jackson

Dupont Community Credit Union, 1025 Woodstock Commons Drive, Woodstock

ERA Valley Realty, 146 S. Main Street, Woodstock

F&M Bank Edinburg, 300 Stoney Creek Boulevard, Edinburg

F&M Bank Woodstock, 161 S. Main Street, Woodstock

Johnston and Rhodes, 336 S. Main Street, Woodstock

Mount Jackson Fire and Rescue, 6155 Main Street, Mount Jackson

Preslee Real Estate, 365 E. King Street, Strasburg

Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, 103 S. Main Street, Woodstock

Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, 600 N. Main Street, Suite 109, Woodstock

Shenandoah County Treasurer’s Office, 600 N. Main Street, Suite 105, Woodstock

United Bank Strasburg, 120 Oxbow Drive, Strasburg

United Bank Woodstock, 1014 S. Main Street, Woodstock

Wightman Insurance, 127 S. Main Street, Edinburg

Woodstock Fire Department, 121 W. Court Street, Woodstock

Woodstock Public Works, 200 Moose Road, Woodstock

Woodstock Town Office, 135 N. Main Street, Woodstock

Leadership Shenandoah County is an eight-month program hosted by the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce.

Leadership Shenandoah County inspires, develops, engages, and connects diverse leaders to one another, across sectors and experiences. The program increases leaders’ knowledge and perspectives on key local and regional issues and provides an environment for challenging and strategic conversations.

