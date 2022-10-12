Nelly gives fan with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome the jacket off his back

In a video, Nelly is seen taking off his jacket and giving it to Jake Lemke, who was born with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome. (Source: Nate Salisbury/MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) – Nelly surprised a fan in North Carolina by giving him the jacket off his back after a recent concert.

In a video posted on Instagram, Nelly is seen taking off his jacket and giving it to Jake Lemke, who was born with Lesch-Nyhan syndrome.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Lesch-Nyhan syndrome is an extremely rare metabolic disorder that occurs before birth, mostly in boys. It causes brain and behavior problems, including severe arthritis, poor muscle control and mental disability. A key symptom is an uncontrollable self-injury, including lip and finger biting or head banging. There is no cure for Lesch-Nyhan syndrome, and the prognosis is poor.

After his pre-race concert at Charlotte Motor Speedway over the weekend, Nelly met with Lemke, who appeared very excited to meet the star.

“Nelly is a LEGEND! Giving Jake his jacket after his concert,” the video’s caption reads.

