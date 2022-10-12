Police searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen in Los Angeles

The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then sexually assaulted. (Credit: LAPD via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for help in identifying and locating a suspect seen on video Tuesday allegedly abducting a 14-year-old victim.

The department said the victim was later sexually assaulted.

According to police, officers were called to investigate the sexual assault of a minor by an unknown suspect at a park.

Security footage released by the LAPD shows a man leading a person through a residential neighborhood. He has his left arm over the person’s shoulder and his right arm pressed toward the person’s body.

Investigators say the suspect threatened the victim with a weapon, forced them into a bathroom and sexually assaulted the victim.

According to an LAPD statement, the suspect left the location traveling in an unknown direction.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
The Koteita Family opened Harvest Table in Dayton which features locally sourced farm to table...
New Dayton family-owned restaurant serving up farm to table recipes
James Madison University is launching a new program this year to help more people get into...
JMU PD investigating armed robbery
It appears the shooting happened in an AutoZone parking lot, where police were working the scene.
2-year-old dies after shooting himself in head, police say
The Page County Sheriff’s Office has a felony warrant for Marcus Lewis who has been identified...
Person of interest wanted in connection to missing Page Co. man

Latest News

Cow burps or farts aren’t just smelly. They contribute to climate change, officials said.
This country wants to tax farmers for cow burps, farts
Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no...
Passengers said they were trapped for several hours on Amtrak
The LAPD is searching for a suspect seen on video allegedly abducting teen who was then...
Los Angeles Police Department searching for suspect seen allegedly abducting teen
Amtrak passengers detailed how they were stuck for hours on an Amtrak train with no...
Passengers say they were trapped for several hours on Chicago-bound Amtrak