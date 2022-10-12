UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity.

Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an expert on pediatric infectious disease with UVA Health.

“Now in October, and we’re seeing a lot of RSV infections, more than we typically would see in October typically when cases are just starting to rise,” Dr. Shirley said.

Dr. Shirley says the rise in severity is because the first infection with RSV is usually the worst, and many children never built a tolerance to RSV since COVID-19 prevention measures kept transmission low. She says the pandemic was the first time she had ever seen a winter season without RSV.

“Most children will be infected with RSV by the time they turn two years of age, so it typically causes an upper respiratory type of infection,” Dr. Shirley said. “We are seeing a lot of children get RSV and also being admitted with severe RSV.”

While RSV can be fatal, Dr. Shirley says it’s very rare, with related deaths being mostly among the elderly.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning...
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

Latest News

Flu vaccine.
VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia
Augusta Health’s Faith Community Nursing program held its first-ever Community Health Fair on...
Community Health Fair held in Fishersville
Robotic pets included in dementia care kits from Valley Program for Aging Services
Valley Program for Aging Services adding robotic companion pets to dementia care kits
Monkeypox vaccine.
Monkeypox cases remain low in the Valley