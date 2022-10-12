Wason Center Poll: What issues matter headed toward mid-term election?

An American flag
An American flag(Pixabay)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Wason Center Release) - A fall 2022 Wason Center poll showcases the split in how Virginia residents feel about various issues headed to the November 8 general election.

Click here to see all the poll questions and results.

The results of this poll are based on 701 interviews of registered Virginia voters, conducted January 26 – February 15, 2022.

Some highlights:

1. Virginia voters are fairly split on the direction of the Commonwealth (42% right direction, 40% wrong direction), while 50% say they approve of the job Governor Youngkin is doing.

2. Virginians are pessimistic about the direction of the country (22% right direction to 65% wrong direction); dissatisfaction is partly reflected in President Biden’s approval rating (39% approve to 56% disapprove)

3. Democrats are slightly favored on a generic ballot with 46% of Virginia registered voters saying they will support the Democratic Party’s candidates in their districts compared to 40% for the Republican Party’s candidates.

4. Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act provisions related to healthcare and the environment are popular among Virginia voters (ranging from 58% to 82% support; a majority oppose increased funding to the IRS (55%).

5. Among Republicans, the top issues facing the country are the economy/inflation (53%), immigration (11%) and crime (7%). For Democrats the top issues are climate change (17%), racial inequality (16%), and abortion (15%).

6. Virginia registered voters oppose the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade (58% to 36%) and prefer abortion to be legal in most/all cases (67% to 27%), though a narrow majority support/strongly support an abortion ban at 15 weeks with exceptions for rape, incest, and life of the mother (51%).

