Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library to explore history and motivate civic engagement

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum is hosting an event Sunday to help Stauntonians make their voices heard.

The event is a drop-in conversation at Staunton Innovation Hub from 1-5 p.m. to teach locals about the city’s history, urban renewal and revitalization. One event organizer, Emily Kilgore, said she hopes to motivate local civic engagement, voting and show people their voices matter.

“We’re trying to teach the history, but we’re also trying to connect the people of Staunton and the people of the Shenandoah Valley with their history through this idea of getting involved in your community,” said Kilgore, who serves as the Director of Education and Engagement at the Library.

Kilgore said Staunton’s history is full of motivated changemakers, and she wants to see others learn how to make change, too.

“We started doing research on the Staunton area and the concept of urban renewal and how this idea of making the city better by tearing down businesses and old offices and people’s homes was kind of this idea that people felt they needed to do,” said Kilgore.

She said the library has a unique role in education, especially when it comes to the city’s history.

“I think people don’t think about Staunton having been around since the beginning of our country, so that’s where it’s kind of our job to tell that story, as a historic site, as a presidential library,” said Kilgore.

Kilgore said they’re open to any discussions, but they will likely talk about the areas of Staunton with the longest history, like West End and the Wharf.

Library staff will be joined by community organizations for the event.

