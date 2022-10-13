City of Harrisonburg election staff staying busy with early voting

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early in-person voting began on September 23rd around the Commonwealth, and in the City of Harrisonburg election officials say they have been staying busy.

“680 people have voted in person here at City Hall, we’ve mailed out about 659 ballots by mail, and then of those 659 that we’ve mailed out there’s been 178 have been returned,” Director of Elections for the City Mark Finks said.

Finks says there has been an average of around 50 people per day participating in early voting at City Hall.

Because this is the first time there has been no excuse early voting during a midterm election, it is tough to compare to previous years.

However, he says the numbers being seen so far on generally on the lower end.

“Turnout is less at this point but that is to be you know that’s kind of expected in a year that there’s not a governor’s race or the rest of the down tickets that you might have in a governor’s race year,” Finks explained.

Finks says one issue currently being resolved is voters in the city being sent incorrect polling locations for Election Day, due to redistricting from the 2020 census.

Early voting is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m, and the last two Saturdays. The first Saturday, Oct. 28 will be open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m, and the last Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

You can find more election information by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for help with information regarding an early morning...
Waynesboro PD seeks information about shooting

Latest News

Students chat with WHSV staff about careers in journalism.
Honey Run Elementary hosts Careers on Wheels
A 48-year-graduate turned professor loves that students can leave prepared for three different...
Veterinary Technology program turns 50 at Blue Ridge Community College
Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia looking for volunteers in Harrisonburg area
Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 13
Birthdays and Anniversaries Oct. 13