City of Harrisonburg election staff staying busy with early voting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early in-person voting began on September 23rd around the Commonwealth, and in the City of Harrisonburg election officials say they have been staying busy.

“680 people have voted in person here at City Hall, we’ve mailed out about 659 ballots by mail, and then of those 659 that we’ve mailed out there’s been 178 have been returned,” Director of Elections for the City Mark Finks said.

Finks says there has been an average of around 50 people per day participating in early voting at City Hall.

Because this is the first time there has been no excuse early voting during a midterm election, it is tough to compare to previous years.

However, he says the numbers being seen so far on generally on the lower end.

“Turnout is less at this point but that is to be you know that’s kind of expected in a year that there’s not a governor’s race or the rest of the down tickets that you might have in a governor’s race year,” Finks explained.

Finks says one issue currently being resolved is voters in the city being sent incorrect polling locations for Election Day, due to redistricting from the 2020 census.

Early voting is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m, and the last two Saturdays. The first Saturday, Oct. 28 will be open 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m, and the last Saturday, Nov. 5, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

