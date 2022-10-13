Elkton looking into adding grocery tax

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - Members of the Elkton Town Council have discussed the possibility of adding a grocery tax in the town. Nothing has been proposed yet but council members have discussed the tax as a way to help pay for the eventual cost of replacing the town’s water system.

The idea is to get some tax revenue from people vacationing at Massanutten Resort when they buy groceries in town so that the entire tax burden of replacing the water system is not squarely on town residents.

Still, some people in Elkton are not fans of the idea.

“We can’t afford to pay the taxes that we’re paying now, we can barely afford it. I’m on disability and I just live from month to month and it’s a terrible strain right now,” said Mary Pence, who lives in Elkton.

Lisa Meadows has lived in Elkton all her life and said she does not support the idea of a grocery tax.

“I’m opposed to it. I don’t like the idea there are enough taxes going on right at this moment and the residents are bearing quite a burden to seemingly keep the municipalities going and it’s got to stop somewhere,” said Lisa Meadows.

Pence worries about what the tax would mean for people in situations like hers.

“You already have to make a decision if you’re going to pay for taxes or if you’re going to pay for medications and prescriptions that you’re on all the time. It would just make it even worse,” she said.

Meadows acknowledges that a new water system will be necessary but hopes the town can find funding by cutting back in other areas rather than adding an additional tax on residents.

“I do know that taxes are necessary but there are some expenditures that have gone out that I think they could possibly put off rather than do all of that now and not have such an impact on the residents,” she said.

Elkton’s town council will meet again on Monday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m.

