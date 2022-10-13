Exploring sobriety through Sober Curious movement

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Harvard survey, since 2020, binge drinking increased by 21% during the pandemic.

Along with that, the number of people who live a sober lifestyle has decreased. However the number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased.

The Sober Curious movement rose to popularity right before the pandemic with Ruby Warrington’s book, “Sober Curious.” Since then, more and more people have started calling themselves sober curious.

“Ruby Warrington started the whole conversation with her books, and that fell right before the pandemic when a lot of people started being really isolated and started turning to alcohol to cope with it,” said Licensed Resident in Counseling, Peyton Lassiter.

Sober curious often involves rethinking alcohol consumption. That often results in reducing the amount of alcohol consumed or abstaining completely.

“If you see the little problems popping up in your life from casual drinking here and there, and you say hey I want to try and see if I can do this without drinking at all, this is your opportunity to kind of confront those things and give it a shot,” said Lassiter.

Through more open and honest conversations about alcohol use, many realized even their casual drinking had gotten out of hand.

“If you’re someone who says if I’m anxious or had a stressful day, I want to blow steam off with a drink. There are other coping skills that are much healthier for your body,” said Lassiter.

Through Sober October, Dry July or Dry January, there’s an opportunity to examine alcohol consumption and make changes with a community.

“This is your opportunity to kind of confront those things and give it a shot, and since it’s a movement, it’s something where you can do it together,” said Lassiter.

More on Warrington’s book, Sober Curious, is available here, along with more information on Warrington’s podcast.

