Exploring sobriety through Sober Curious movement

The number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased.
The number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a Harvard survey, since 2020, binge drinking increased by 21% during the pandemic.

Along with that, the number of people who live a sober lifestyle has decreased. However the number of people who say they are curious about living sober has increased.

The Sober Curious movement rose to popularity right before the pandemic with Ruby Warrington’s book, “Sober Curious.” Since then, more and more people have started calling themselves sober curious.

“Ruby Warrington started the whole conversation with her books, and that fell right before the pandemic when a lot of people started being really isolated and started turning to alcohol to cope with it,” said Licensed Resident in Counseling, Peyton Lassiter.

Sober curious often involves rethinking alcohol consumption. That often results in reducing the amount of alcohol consumed or abstaining completely.

“If you see the little problems popping up in your life from casual drinking here and there, and you say hey I want to try and see if I can do this without drinking at all, this is your opportunity to kind of confront those things and give it a shot,” said Lassiter.

Through more open and honest conversations about alcohol use, many realized even their casual drinking had gotten out of hand.

“If you’re someone who says if I’m anxious or had a stressful day, I want to blow steam off with a drink. There are other coping skills that are much healthier for your body,” said Lassiter.

Through Sober October, Dry July or Dry January, there’s an opportunity to examine alcohol consumption and make changes with a community.

“This is your opportunity to kind of confront those things and give it a shot, and since it’s a movement, it’s something where you can do it together,” said Lassiter.

More on Warrington’s book, Sober Curious, is available here, along with more information on Warrington’s podcast.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Tres Genco, 22, pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” 3,000...
22-year-old pleads guilty to plotting mass shooting to kill 3,000 women at a university
Ian Tatro, Tenika Draper, Trina Draper and Ryan Dezotelle were charged in connection with the...
GRAPHIC: Four arrested in ‘child torture’ involving 8-year-old girl, officials say
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash
Braylon's family was killed in a fiery crash when a car crossed into their lane, causing a...
Teen loses parents, sister in fiery crash driving home from his football game
2022 season
Foliage Report: Updated 10-11-2022

Latest News

Valley Health System filed suit in the Circuit Court of the City of Winchester today against...
Valley Health files suit against Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cameron Isaiah Bahle and Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown.
Sentencing postponed for man convicted of Staunton murder
The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct....
Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday
Protecting yourself and your property in parking lots
Protect your property & yourself in parking lots