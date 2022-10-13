Foliage Report: Updated 10-13-2022

The fall color is changing fast and we are easily 10 days ahead of last year. The fall color changed is all based on the weather and this year, the cooler air and the colder nights in early to now we approach mid-October is really accelerating the color change.

Areas along the Alleghenies at and above 4,000′ are at peak but there is some leaf drop. When driving across the Allegheny Front you can really see the big difference in the color change. This is going to be the best time to see the rest of the Alleghenies because the breeze will take down more leaves over the next few days and by next Tuesday with stronger wind will take down a lot of the leaves at peak.

The Allegheny mountains and the Virginia Highlands are at peak. Try a drive a few miles outside of Blackwater Falls State Park to Fred Long Centennial Park (which is more of an overlook.) You can also see the great color from the Olson Fire tower. The fall color is looking amazing from Blackwater Canyon.

Last time I was at blackwater falls was in the summer after a lot of rain.

It was so heavy you couldn't see the rock!

Fall color is amazing above 4,000' pic.twitter.com/gL4YE8Bl8f — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 9, 2022

Spruce Knob is past peak but the surrounding mountains are full of color. Seneca Rocks is also a great place to visit this weekend along with Shenandoah mountain.

The breeze at the end of the week will take down more leaves, as well as some of the rain. Peak is right now across Highland County. Enjoy the fall color while you can.

Perhaps the best fall color I've ever seen in Virginia.



Highland County this evening - Maple country is stunning 🍁🍁 pic.twitter.com/lu0uEpSakJ — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 13, 2022

The best fall color is mainly between 3,000′ and 4,500′ with more leaf drop above 4,500′ in elevation. This also includes the Virginia Highlands in Highland and Bath counties, as well as Allegheny County.

Autumn has finally arrived in Shenandoah National Park 🍁🍂🍁 pic.twitter.com/hptAUOrhmu — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 10, 2022

Color along Skyline Drive and the Blue Ridge Parkway varies with elevation. There are some great spots with a lot of color and there’s a lot that’s still green. However the color change this year is fast. The color is some of the best in years for the Blue ridge Parkway and Skyline Drive. This is going to be a great weekend to see the great color in Virginia because we are well ahead of schedule. The best color is for most areas above 3,000′. Keep in mind there are still some green patches out there but this is a great weekend to head out.

Pocket of vibrant color right now in St. Mary's Wilderness, VA! View from the Parkway last night pic.twitter.com/lKkqwq1Kj7 — Peter Forister 🍁🍂🍁 (@forecaster25) October 12, 2022

As of October 13, high color is now at 3,000′ and will start to trickle down to lower elevations in Virginia.

Massanutten peak is right at 3,000'

So this gives you an idea of that color really at the tip top of the ridge.

The weather has been fabulous this week, the cold nights are really accelerating the change ahead of schedule.

Anything around and above 3,000' is just awesome pic.twitter.com/lbUbJzCIaq — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) October 11, 2022

Of course the weekend will always be more busy with leaf peepers, so it’s always best to go during the week to avoid the crowds if you can.

Try the scenic chairlift at Bryce Resort

The foliage report will air every Thursday on the news at 5.

If you have great fall foliage pictures from this season, you can send those in to us and let us know where you are seeing that great fall color. Please include location, and only use photos from this current season. The best photos are more wide views and not individual trees.

Recommended hikes or overlooks in the Canaan Valley and Tucker County



For fall foliage updates outside of our area, we recommend checking in with the Foliage Report. We do collaborate with them and provide updates from our local area.

