Full agenda scheduled for Staunton City Council meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton’s City Council meeting has a full agenda, including a discussion about the destination of the Augusta County Courthouse. Councilwoman Brenda Mead is spearheading the work session on whether to have the courthouse in Staunton or Verona.

“It also would include demolishing the current court building and jailhouse at a cost of about a million dollars, and the Staunton option that they presented would replace those building with a five story building above Johnson Street,” Mead said.

Mead says the cost difference stands at $24 million between the options, with Verona presented as the cheaper route.

“I’m not trying to negotiate anything, I’m not in a position to do that. I’m simply hoping that they can offer a gesture of good will by acknowledging that the Verona offer, as presented, is the better solution than the Staunton option,” Mead said.

The option is up to Augusta County’s voters on Election Day.

Another item on the agenda is the joint session with the Staunton City School Board regarding the budget.

The school board is looking to get a maintenance facility for the buses. They also need funding for a refrigeration unit for food that will go to all the schools and additional money for improvement projects -- specifically renovations for Shelburne Middle School.

“I really just want everyone to have a candid conversation,” Mayor Andrea Oakes said, “We really need to be able to understand where each party is coming from and therefore we can work together for, not only for the betterment for the children of Staunton, but the city as a whole.”

This joint session is months prior to the usual date because both parties want to get a jumpstart to prepare accordingly to fill as much on the school board’s wish list.

Mayor Oakes says this is a chance to lay all cards on the table and this is going to be one of many sessions.

