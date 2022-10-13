Harrisonburg PD to host SWAT Competition Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department will host the 20th annual SWAT Competition on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will include 16 teams from across Virginia, including many from the Shenandoah Valley.

The conference is primarily a training opportunity designed to challenge SWAT officers to excel in a variety of skills under pressure.

“SWAT teams typically are called on to deal with exceedingly dangerous situations,” Lieutenant Chris Monahan, Commander of the Harrisonburg SWAT team said.

“SWAT competitions give law enforcement an opportunity to test their physical, technical, communications, and decision-making skills in high stress, realistic situations. It’s also a great opportunity to not only learn, but also compete against agencies from around the area.”

These types of conferences promote networking and sharing technical expertise and ideas for equipment and tactics.

SWAT officers will take part in a series of events, being rated on a variety of events that include:

• Sniper Event

• Black Rifle Event

• Downed Operator Rescue

• Steel Reign

• Obstacle Course

• Mystery Event

• Pistol Shoot-off

Teams will compete for top ranking in the individual events as well as first, second and third overall. Teams registered

for this year’s event include those from:

• Chesterfield County Police Department

• Manassas City Police Department

• Prince William County Police

• Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

• Richmond Police Department

• Stafford SWAT

• Albemarle County Police Department

• Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

• Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office

• Radford City Police Department

• CIA Police Emergency Response Team

• Arlington County Police Department

The event is funded in part by local donations and team registration fees, with support from the Harrisonburg Police Foundation.

The continued relationship between HPD and local business including F&M Bank, Mongers Lumber and NOBLE LLC (formally TSSI), who has been a long-standing contributor to the competitions for many years.

Opening ceremonies start at 8 a.m. at the Harpers-Presgraves Regional Training Center.

