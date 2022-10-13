Hazmat situation at Cargill in Dayton

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - First responders from around the Valley were called to the Cargill plant in Dayton for reports of a chemical release.

Captain Clay Shiflet, with Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, said no injuries were reported and the response was precautionary in nature. Shiflet said the incident happened in a building that housed chemicals and was located adjacent to the main Cargill work area.

Crews made sure the affected building was ventilated.

First responders from Bridgewater and Harrisonburg assisted Rockingham County Fire and Rescue at the scene.

