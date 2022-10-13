Honey Run Elementary hosts Careers on Wheels

QUICKSBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Honey Run Elementary School in Shenandoah County had their first Careers on Wheels Event bring out community professionals from all kinds of backgrounds.

Military vehicles, tractor trailers and fire trucks all filled the field at the school, Wednesday morning.

“We have Trumbo Electric and Streett Trucking and local EMS. They agreed to come out for the day,” school counselor Jessica Markowitz explained.

All students from pre-k to 4th grade got to visit different stations and trucks to learn more about potential career paths.

Second grader Ryleigh says she wants to be an artist, “I want to be an artist because I feel like I have a really good taste of art,” she said.

School counselors say the event really impacts attendance.

“Kids really want to come to school when they have special programs. It also helps again with our career exploration its hands on instead of being in the classroom talking about different careers they get to experience it hands on and ask all of the questions to the professionals doing the jobs,” Jessica Markowitz explained.

Along with the professionals there were students from North Fork Middle school.

“Me and him are both FFA officers. I’m the president and he is one of our sentinels,” Carter Heishman explained.

Carter and Zachary introduced students to farming.

“We talked about the livestock side and the mechanical side,” Carter said.

“I like teaching the kids I think its fun and I thought it was pretty cool seeing how they responded to the activities we had,” Zachary added.

Lewis and Markowitz say the event is sure to return next year.

“I love all of it,” Markowitz explained. “I love just getting to see the kids reactions to you know all the cool things we as adults take for granted and don’t think are cool but the kids get to see all this cool stuff,” Lewis said.

