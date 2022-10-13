Interstate 81′s role in illicit drug transportation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drug enforcement officials seized 300,000 rainbow fentanyl pills from an apartment in the Bronx, authorities said.

The interstate system plays a significant role in the transportation of drugs, according to the Criminal Justice Planner for Rockingham County and Harrisonburg, Frank Sottaceti.

“Much like I-95 along the eastern corridor is a pipeline highway, I-81 is a pipeline highway. If people are going to deliver something a long distance, they’re going to use the highway system,” said Sottaceti.

In the commonwealth, emergency department visits because of opioid overdoses have increased 33% since 2019. Deaths are up 23% in the Commonwealth, Sottaceti said.

While methamphetamine is the most commonly used drug in the Shenandoah Valley, synthetic opioids claim too many lives in the area each year.

“The difficulty with opioids is that they are being mimicked to what looks like other drugs and narcotics.”

Most people who overdose on fentanyl have no idea they’ve consumed it. To combat drug use, overdoses and deaths, the DEA hosts Drug Takeback Days regularly, allowing people to bring unwanted, unused or expired medications to local law enforcement.

Not only does that free up space in the medicine cabinet, but it prevents the medication from harming anyone.

“If there’s unused drugs out in the community, then that does keep it out of the hands of people who are trying to collect that, whether it’s out of someone’s garbage can or it’s going into a family member’s cabinet and getting that drug,” said Sottaceti.

The next Drug Takeback Day is on Oct. 29. Contact your local law enforcement to see if they’re participating. Many localities, like Staunton, also have a prescription drop box, so medications can be dropped off more regularly.

