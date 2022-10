HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison is preparing for a road game at Georgia Southern.

JMU Football Opponent Report - Georgia Southern

2022 Record: 3-3 Overall (0-2 Sun Belt)

Head Coach: Clay Helton (1st Season - 3-3 Overall at GSU, 49-27 career)

Player to Watch: Kyle Vantrease (Quarterback) - 1,933 passing yards, 15 total TD, 11 interceptions

Series History: Georgia Southern leads, 7-1. Last meeting came in 1992

