Make-A-Wish volunteers needed in Harrisonburg area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia, there are 30 children battling critical illnesses in the Shenandoah Valley who are waiting for their wishes to be granted.

The organization says volunteers in the Harrisonburg area can help make that happen.

Right now, Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia has 16 wish granter volunteers and is looking to add 23 more. Staff at the organization say there has been a large increase in kids who are eligible for a wish, as some families may have put them on pause due to the pandemic.

Wish granters serve as a liaison between the child and their families and Make-A-Wish during the process from beginning to end, which takes around a year.

“The wish granter volunteer role is truly one of the most rewarding jobs there is, they get to meet the kids, get to stay in touch with them during that duration from the time they’ve been determined eligible for a wish until their wish is granted,” Make-A-Wish Greater Virginia President and CEO Sheri Lambert said.

Volunteers are required to give an average of one to two hours of their time each month depending on the type of wish being granted.

If you are interested in volunteering you can learn more about the application process by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.