Protect your property & yourself in parking lots

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Police departments across Southwest Virginia are all too familiar with criminals breaking in and stealing your belongings out of cars.

Investigators work to target the thieves but say there are ways to keep yourself from becoming their next victim.

Here @ Home’s Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce joined Roanoke County Police Officer Greg Benton in the Tanglewood Mall parking lot to learn ways to improve their safety.

Officer Benton said big, busy parking lots are easy targets for criminals because they can hide in plain sight.

“If they can blend in and do what they want to do without you noticing them while you’re busy, that’s the best opportunity for him,” Officer Benton said.

Walking through the rows of parked cars, Officer Benton pointed out the do’s and don’ts of protecting your property.

In about an hour on site, Officer Benton found three purses, a tablet, a new shoe box, and prescription medicine all easily visible from the cars’ windows.

Those items could all tempt a potential thief and in the Roanoke Valley, there are crime groups that are not afraid of a smash and grab.

“So the best way to counter that is just keep all your belongings out of sight. They’re not going to break a car in the hopes of finding something. They’re only going to break into a car if they know they’re going to get something,” Officer Benton said.

Another key point is paying attention to where you park. It is better to park near intersections and more trafficked areas than in the middle of the lot, according to Officer Benton.

“You may think where we are at is nice and open, but we are almost in the middle of the parking lot. I bet you we can move just one row up and totally disappear,” Officer Benton said. “It just takes a few steps and we can walk over to this group of cars over here and all of a sudden no one is going to be able to see us.”

Roanoke County Police are called out to vehicle break-ins several times a month. But it’s about more than just locking your car and protecting your personal property.

Officer Benton said it is important to be aware of your surroundings. Simple things like putting down the phone, having your keys ready and staying alert can protect you.

That extra awareness could give you more time to respond if there was a threatening person trying to do harm.

“The chance of you becoming a victim are substantially higher than if you had even a second to process what was about to happen and prepare,” Officer Benton said.

Roanoke County Police patrol areas like the Tanglewood Mall parking lot as a way to deter any criminal activity. However, Officer Benton says you are your own best line of defense and should feel empowered to keep safety at the forefront of your mind.

