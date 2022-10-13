Rockingham County Supervisors held public hearings on two major projects

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday night and held public hearings for two significant projects. The board heard public feedback on a large apartment complex proposed in the Stone Port area and a proposed large solar facility near Grottoes.

The first public hearing was for The Wentworth, a proposed 271-unit apartment complex that a Charlottesville developer is hoping to build on a property between Stone Spring and Apple Valley Roads.

“It’s not uncommon for situations to be approved on the first request in. It’s also not uncommon for them to be tabled so it will depend on what kind of information we glean from the public hearing that is different or maybe adds to what is presented as part of the case report, part of the application,” said Sallie Wolfe-Garrison, Chair of The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors.

The County’s Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of the project at its September meeting.

The Board passed the motion of approval 5-0. Supervisor William Kyger praised Cathcart officials after the hearing.

“I’ve been pleased with their willingness to cooperate with the county and answering our questions and working with us, and I feel that they are great partners in this community,” he said.

Supervisors also held a public hearing on the Sun Ridge Solar project, a proposal from NextEra Energy Resources which hopes to build a 150-acre solar farm on 563 acres off Route 340 outside of Grottoes near Lynwood Road.

“Are there other things this acreage could be used for that would make more sense or is this an area that is compatible with large-scale solar for whatever reasons may be unique to that land use issue and that’s what all of these come back to is a land use issue,” said Wolfe-Garrison prior to the hearing.

The developer is applying for a special use permit for the project and requires an exemption from the county for a solar facility larger than 50 acres. If Supervisors ok the project it would be just the second large-scale solar facility to be approved in the county.

Sun Ridge Solar officials said the farm would give all the benefits of solar energy without a loss of farmland in the county and without tainting the mountain views.

However, the Board and members of the community took issue with the fact that 30- acres would need to be cleared in order to build the solar farm.

“The section that I got to look at is some scrubby little sad Christmas trees, hanging in there, but it does pain me, um, to think that we would be cutting 30 acres of hardwood for what is supposedly an environmental project,” Kim Sandum, a Rockingham County resident said.

Others questioned who exactly solar energy benefits. While some neighbors of the land gave the farm a thumbs up in fear that a housing development could take over the land if the solar facility is not approved.

During the meeting Supervisors also held further discussions about a potential dog kennel ordinance in the county.

“What this evening’s meeting discussion is going to focus on is an opportunity for us to put out all of what we have heard collectively or individually and then look at them and say this is what we need to focus on,” said Wolfe-Garrison.

The ordinance would provide regulations for dog breeding operations in the county like kennel size, the number of dogs allowed to be bred, and the conditions dogs must be kept in. Wolfe-Garrison said that supervisors have gotten a large range of feedback on the proposal.

“We have been informed that we should have no involvement and that we should be fully involved. So our job this evening is to decide where on that realm of involvement is it appropriate for county governance to be involved. What does that look like?” she said.

Supervisors did not take any action on the ordinance on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.